Natalie Portman at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Premiere Expresses Excitement of Being Part of Marvel Universe

Back in 2011, Thor marked the fourth chapter in the growing Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing audiences to a hard-headed Asgardian who fell from grace and landed on earth. In the film, Natalie Portman played astrophysicist Jane Foster, who not only helped Chris Hemsworth’s Thor navigate his new surroundings, but also attempted to discover a way he could return home. Portman last appeared in the MCU with Thor: The Dark World, though she recently attended the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame where she shared her excitement at having been part of the growing franchise and offered advice for the characters in Endgame.

“It’s been so exciting to get to be part of this whole Marvel universe and get to see all of these incredible new characters be revealed to audiences every year and, of course, to have women in science be front and center is incredible, to spread that culture throughout the world,” Portman shared with Marvel about being part of the MCU’s foundation.

Portman only appeared in the first two Thor films, with audiences curious about her lack of on-screen presence. She was referenced by Thor in Avengers: Age of Ultron and the Asgardian claimed they broke up in Thor: Ragnarok, with Portman’s absence being a disappointment to many fans.

The actress might not have appeared in an MCU film in over five years, but she had some encouraging words of wisdom for her fellow superheroes who want to survive the events of Endgame, joking that her advice is they “stay alive.”

Portman’s absence from the MCU could be interpreted as her having a bad relationship with Marvel Studios, though Thor, understandably, is a character she holds close to her heart. In Ragnarok, Asgard was destroyed, with the actress hoping Endgame bodes well for its former resident.

“Of course it was devastating, but I’m excited to see what this film has to bring now,” Portman shared of the future of the Asgardians.

The actress’ appearance at the red carpet event ignited speculation that Jane Foster could be returning to the MCU, with one of her most recent comments about a return coming from an interview last year.

“I’m completely open to everything, but I have no news about that,” Portman shared with Screen Rant last year.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

