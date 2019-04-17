Two New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spots Released

Marvel Studios has released a pair of new TV spots for Avengers: Endgame. There are several snippets of new footage in the spots, though no one is sure what is real and what is fake anymore as the Russo Brothers have taken pride in misleading audiences from the narrative events of the films they direct.

“You’ll see this from movie to movie for us, for Joe and I in the MCU,” Anthony Russo said. “We really strongly commit to the storytelling that’s come before. We strongly commit to what’s happened to those characters in Winter Soldier, to the dividing of the Avengers in Civil War and the destruction of the relationship between Tony and Steve. The same way, we’re committing to the end of Infinity War. What we do is we track how each of those characters who survived, what is their relationship to those events? How do they move forward from that moment? How do they move forward, individually? Collectively? How do you deal with defeat as a super hero?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Endgame will deal directly with the fallout from Avengers: Infinity War, showing the remaining heroes in their quest to restore the world to the way it was before Thanos got rid of half the universe in one finger snap. The good news is they’ll have some help with the addition of Captain Marvel, but that might not even be enough to beat Thanos and restore the universe, but fingers crossed they can make it happen.

You can check out the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.