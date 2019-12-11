Avengers: Endgame Alternate Hulk and Ancient One Scene Revealed

Over the past few weeks, there’s been no shortage of Avengers: Endgame concept art news, thanks to the movie’s artbook officially hitting retailers. Freelance concept artists and continuing to share the pieces they did for the film and now, a set of new pictures has painted an all-new picture of the Endgame meeting between the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton). In a picture shared by visual development artist Karla Ortiz, Smart Hulk arrives at the Sanctum Sanctorum while the Sorcerer Supreme lounges back sipping on a beverage. The Battle of New York rages on around the pair.

1/2 I didn’t get to work too much on Avengers #Endgame . But one of my favorite contributions was a variation on the scene where the Hulk met the Ancient One. She’s so zen and so accepting of that which was about to pass! This was also painted in early 2016 and was one of – pic.twitter.com/7vW9TSTbKD — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) December 9, 2019

“This was also painted in early 2016 and was one of the few keyframes I did in those early times,” Ortiz explains. “I would fall in love with painting keyframes more and more, and was so grateful to be given the chance to do so!”

In the scene that eventually ended up making the final cut of the movie, the Ancient One is helping war of the Chitauri invaders coming down from the portal above Stark Tower. After Hulk arrives, that’s when the scene takes place where she helps explain much of the logic behind the MCU’s version of time travel.

