‘Avengers: Endgame’ Gets a New Purple-and-Gold Logo Reminiscent of Thanos Himself

Avengers: Endgame has gotten a new logo, and with its purple-and-gold color scheme, it’s definitely got some serious Thanos vibes.

The new logo, which was added as the cover photo for the official Avengers movie Facebook page on Wednesday, features the familiar Avengers logo in gradient shades of purple with gold outline while the film’s subtitle, Endgame, is almost all gold with just hints of purple. You can check it out below.

The color scheme of the new logo matches up nicely to the Mad Titan’s appearance in Avengers: Infinity War — his top in that film was purple and gold. It’s also a fitting choice considering that Endgame will focus on the aftermath of Thanos’ Decimation event as well as the heroes’ efforts to set things right again. Essentially, Thanos got the world into the mess of Endgame so it makes sense that its logo would bear his colors.

As for Thanos himself, though, the Mad Titan appears to have undergone something of a wardrobe change for Endgame. In the recently released trailer for the eagerly anticipated film, Thanos can be caught in a quick glimpse as he walks among the crops in his field. The armor he wore at the beginning of Infinity War is seen to be displayed as a scarecrow while Thanos himself is wearing a white, canvas-like shirt.

That isn’t to say that Thanos doesn’t still have the Infinity Gauntlet — he totally does — but his wardrobe change reveals a Thanos who feels as though he’s done his job, something the Russo Brothers have said was part of why he retreated to his farm.

“He’s like a holy warrior,” Anthony told Uproxx. “Once he puts his armor down in that movie he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise.”

“Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him,” Anthony said about Thanos’ goals in a separate interview. “He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life.”

“And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission,” Anthony continued. “His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.