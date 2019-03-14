Marvel

The Internet is Freaking Out Over the New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The moment has come for even more Avengers action. In over a month, the world will be treated to a […]

By

The moment has come for even more Avengers action. In over a month, the world will be treated to a brand-new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise will hit its peak with a universe-altering mission. Avengers: Endgame will follow your favorites as they try to undo the damage wrought in Avengers: Infinity War, and its latest trailer has fans losing their mind.

Just, check out the slides below. You’ll see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, the fourth trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped, and the meaty reel contains all sorts of new footage. It begins with Iron Man as expected as footage from his first solo film plays through. Fans are treated to a monologue from Tony Stark as he talks about his first days as Iron Man, and the trailer features more flashbacks for characters like Captain America and Thor.

Of course, new footage from Avengers: Endgame is shown too, and it follows an array of heroes. Hawkeye can be found front-and-center in plenty of shots as his family is alluded to in one scene. When he pops back into present day, fans are met with a darker archer who seems to be on a mission for revenge, and Natasha shows up to comfort him. Finally, the trailer ends with a look at Captain Marvel, and fans were quick to fall in love with her on-screen chemistry with Thor.

Now, fans have a matter of weeks separating them from even more Avengers goodness, and this trailer proves Marvel Studios is about to have another blockbuster on its hands. Off the heels of Captain Marvel, the MCU is feeling stronger than ever, so fans better buckle in for the franchise’s biggest trip yet when they sit down to see Avengers: Endgame this spring.

So, what do you think about this big trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th. You can check out the debut of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, now playing in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

LOL NO

Down Payment

Too Pro

Total Anarchy

The Chosen One

Move Along

PLAY IT LOUDER

I Mean, Ouch

Real Dead

Pretty Please?

Tagged:
,

Related Posts