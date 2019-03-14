The Internet is Freaking Out Over the New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer

The moment has come for even more Avengers action. In over a month, the world will be treated to a brand-new installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the franchise will hit its peak with a universe-altering mission. Avengers: Endgame will follow your favorites as they try to undo the damage wrought in Avengers: Infinity War, and its latest trailer has fans losing their mind.

Just, check out the slides below. You’ll see.

Earlier today, the fourth trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped, and the meaty reel contains all sorts of new footage. It begins with Iron Man as expected as footage from his first solo film plays through. Fans are treated to a monologue from Tony Stark as he talks about his first days as Iron Man, and the trailer features more flashbacks for characters like Captain America and Thor.

Of course, new footage from Avengers: Endgame is shown too, and it follows an array of heroes. Hawkeye can be found front-and-center in plenty of shots as his family is alluded to in one scene. When he pops back into present day, fans are met with a darker archer who seems to be on a mission for revenge, and Natasha shows up to comfort him. Finally, the trailer ends with a look at Captain Marvel, and fans were quick to fall in love with her on-screen chemistry with Thor.

Now, fans have a matter of weeks separating them from even more Avengers goodness, and this trailer proves Marvel Studios is about to have another blockbuster on its hands. Off the heels of Captain Marvel, the MCU is feeling stronger than ever, so fans better buckle in for the franchise’s biggest trip yet when they sit down to see Avengers: Endgame this spring.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th. You can check out the debut of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, now playing in theaters.

LOL NO

All I want is for a happy ending, no deaths.#AvengersEndgame writers and Marvel:

pic.twitter.com/0JlvLqV8EY — Dr Bangtan: PERSONA (@DrBangtan1) March 14, 2019

Down Payment

Me going into #AvengersEndgame knowing I paid money to see all my favorite characters die.

pic.twitter.com/1fVHQwVQz1 — Black Vinny (@BlackVKM) March 14, 2019

Too Pro

Am I the only one that cried watching the trailer,? so we really have been sitting here for 10 years, willingly suffer just too suffer some more #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/sgRXTXg5pO — Salma Masjady ?? (@rosesnsunflowrr) March 14, 2019

Total Anarchy

First Instagram & Facebook are down… Then Marvel drops the new #AvengersEndgame Trailer. The internet is in chaos like the world after the Decimation. ? pic.twitter.com/VtY0iEP500 — Blerd Vision (@TheBlerdVision) March 14, 2019

The Chosen One

SHE’S SO FJCIUKIN HOT WHAT THE HECKKKKK BOW DOWN TO THE QUEEN CAPTAIN OF THE UNIVERSE #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/7cKrqspaoG — – (@megantagonist_) March 14, 2019

Move Along

#AvengersEndgame



“Thank god I’m finally back from the quantum realm. Hope nothing too serious happened in my absence. What did I mi-” pic.twitter.com/GwPu2Ar2LQ — Ronik Sharma (@RonikSharma16) March 14, 2019

PLAY IT LOUDER

ALEXA PLAY THE BOYS ARE BACK BY ZAC EFRON AND CORBIN BLEU #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/h4ffikHOK4 — ?????? ɪɴғᴇʀɴᴀʟ ʜᴇɪʀ #5 (@asablonde) March 14, 2019

I Mean, Ouch

THEY COULD LITERALLY PUNCH ME IN THE FACE AND I WOULD PROBABLY THANK THEM



WOW, JUST…WOW#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/OrA7f2faAi — ????? ??? ?? (@bvckitasha) March 14, 2019

Real Dead

Thanos is about to yee his last haw #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/H4H4aGXpnl — Emily (@emilyycos) March 14, 2019

Pretty Please?