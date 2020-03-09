‘Avengers: Endgame’: New Trailer Released

Though we’re waiting patiently for the premiere of Marvel Studios‘ next crossover event, we finally got another look at the new film with a brand-new trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios released a brand-new trailer for Avengers: Endgame this morning, showing off some new footage from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ upcoming showdown against the Mad Titan Thanos.

Fans have been eager to see more about the upcoming MCU flick, but the studio is obviously keeping secrets for the new film.

After the shocking ending to Avengers: Infinity War, fans had a lot to say about Thanos’ snap that eradicated half of the universe. But that didn’t affect the story directors Joe and Anthony Russo wanted to tell.

“When Joe and I got hired to direct [Captain America:] Winter Soldier, that movie was many multiples larger than anything we’d ever done before as filmmakers,” Anthony told Business Insider. “But the way we work as filmmakers is we have to satisfy ourselves first and foremost. If we’re making a movie that excites us, that’s the best we can do. We can’t predict if people are going to like it, we just know whether we like it. That’s how we’ve made every one of our Marvel movies and it’s how we’re making this one. For all of the anticipation and anxiety about it, nothing serves Joe and I better than staying focused on the story we’re trying to tell and telling it the best way we can.”

The movie also serves as the introduction of Captain Marvel to the wider MCU after her debut film hit theaters. But given her power levels, there is a challenge for the Russos in bringing in who could be the strongest character in the franchise.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Fans will get to see how it all comes together when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.