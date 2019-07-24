Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Put “On Your Left” into That Climax Scene

Just think about it — Captain America (Chris Evans) managed to pick up Mjolinr, fight Thanos (Josh Brolin) tooth and nail, and even then, the Mad Titan was still too much. Facing certain death, Cap picks himself back up and is ready to face the time-traveling villain with a half a shield. Then, with the most perfect timing, you hear the now-iconic “On your left” line blast through his earpiece. It’s one of the most hair-raising moments of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and when we talked with Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely at Comic-Con, we had to ask them about it.

As it turns out, the “On your left” line wasn’t in the script on the first go around. Rather, it was eventually introduced by co-director Joe Russo.

“I think that was a Joe Russo suggestion,” McFeely revealed. Then Markus chimed in with why they loved going that route after ten years of Marvel filmmaking.

“We wrote it originally when it was in [Captain America] The Winter Soldier and it’s just so satisfying because it means so much for fans and for Cap,” remembered Markus. “There’s that moment when he’s looking at them when they all come back and he almost smiles because he will shoulder it alone. He was just about to shoulder it alone and get killed. To see people come to his aid after he’s done it so many times is great.”

Then wrapping up the line of questioning, McFeely was sure to point it was nearly an exact reflection of a popular scene from Captain America: The First Avenger.

“It’s just the alley scene from the first Captain America at large,” the writer reflected. “He’s going to stand up to the bully and get his ass kicked constantly and Bucky comes to his rescue and now, everybody comes to his rescue.”

