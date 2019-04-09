‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Paul Rudd Offers Bathroom Break Solution

Yes, the rumors are true. After months of speculating and various Twitter reports, it has been confirmed that Avengers: Endgame, perhaps the most anticipated movie in history, is more than three hours long. Fans are certainly excited by this fact, knowing that there will be plenty of action and emotion packed into the final movie of the Infinity Saga, but it does pose one giant concern for audiences in the theater. How on Earth are we going to make it through that entire movie without having to pee?

Some of Endgame’s cast and crew have had suggestions as to how to endure through the massive three hour runtime without getting up, with Mark Ruffalo sharing the most talked-about solution to-date. The Hulk actor has said that fans should think about wearing a diaper to the movie, keeping them from getting up at any point. This solution works, but it would also cause you to spend half the movie sitting in your own filth, so we’ll pass. However, Paul Rudd has a slightly better solution, one that you won’t exactly love, but it’s better than a diaper.

During Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, four of the Avengers: Endgame stars spent time with the host talking about the new film. Rudd appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr., and they chatted with Kimmel about the movie’s insane length. The host suggested that perhaps there was a certain part of the film that offered fans a bit of a break, and specifically asked Rudd if there was a good time to head to the bathroom.

The best time to go pee during ‘Avengers: Endgame’? Paul Rudd says just pee in your popcorn tub and move on… pic.twitter.com/GUV7aGsf40 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 9, 2019

Paul Rudd responded in the most Paul Rudd way possible, and gave everyone a new idea as to how they could make it through the show.

“Oh boy,” Rudd begins. “Well, not having seen the film, I would say get one of those giant tubs of popcorn and then just like lower it under the seat in the middle of the movie, and then you don’t have to get up.”

Sure, other people will have to deal with the fact that you peed in a popcorn bucket right next to them, and they definitely won’t be happy about it, but at least you won’t miss a second of Avengers: Endgame. Right?

