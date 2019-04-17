‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Paul Rudd To Host Final Saturday Night Live Of The Season

Saturday Night Live’s 44th season is coming to a close, and they will be going out with a bang as Marvel Studios’ resident Ant-Man Paul Rudd takes on finale hosting duties. Rudd, who will reprise the role of Ant-Man in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, will host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time on May 18th and will be joined by musical guest DJ Khaled, who will be making his first appearance on the show. Rudd and Khaled will be the final of three back to back shows for the long-standing sketch show, which kicks off on May 4th.

The May 4th episode will feature SNL alum Adam Sandler as the host with Shawn Mendes on board as musical guest. SNL will follow that show up on May 11th with Emma Thompson as the host and the Jonas Brothers as musical guest. This will be Thompson’s first time hosting Saturday Night Live, and the Jonas Brothers will be making their second appearance.

Rudd and Khaled will finish off an interesting season for the show, which has had its ups and downs but has produced a number of memorable episodes this year. Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Steve Carell, Jason Momoa, Matt Damon, Halsey, John Mulaney, Sandra Oh, and Emma Stone have all led strong outings this season, and the new additions to the cast over the past few years are starting to really come into their own. It will be interesting to see if the cast stays largely the same going into next season, as several cast members have had success in outside projects.

If cast members like Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, and Kate McKinnon decide to leave, this cast could look very different this time next year.

As for Rudd, fans are excited to see him return as Ant-Man in Endgame, where it seems the Quantum Realm will serve a key purpose in the Avengers’ attempts to take on Thanos and restore the universe. Marvel has guarded those plot secrets closely, but luckily it won’t be long until we can see the full movie for ourselves.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

