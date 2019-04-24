Marvel Fans Already Shocked and Dismayed Over No Avengers: Endgame Post-Credits Scenes

Films like The Muppet Movie, Airplane!, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off delivered audiences extra content if you stuck around past the credits, with various films making use of the format in the following years. In 2008, Iron Man revolutionized the concept, as the structure allowed Marvel Studios to not only deliver extra content, but also tease what was to come in future films. The format became such a staple for the Marvel Cinematic Universe that some entries in the franchise even began offering multiple post-credits sequences, either to punctuate the events of the film or to hint at what viewers could expect in an upcoming film.

Largely out of habit, audiences are sticking around through the Avengers: Endgame credits in hopes of catching a glimpse of what comes next in the MCU. With the film serving as a culmination of the journey that launched more than a decade ago, the film opts not to include any post-credits scenes, likely so that audiences will appreciate the credits and the hundreds of people who worked hard to bring the adventure to life.

Despite it seeming obvious that there would be no post-credits scenes, fans are still shocked by the notion. Scroll down to see fans’ reactions to the lack of a post-credits scene.

Too Shook to Move

As reported, there’s no extra footage after the credits (it’s true), everybody knew it and also the cinema staff told us, but nobody left. I told them it’s not that we don’t trust you, we’re just too shook to move 😂😭#AvengersEndgame — ♔PinkIsTheNewBlack♔ (@ManuBlinkVIP_2) April 24, 2019

I Am Confused

So there aren’t gonna be any post credits scenes in the Avengers: Endgame? Or people are just saying that? I am confused. 😔



I won’t watching that movie ’till the second weekend at best. I actually have plans this weekends though, like on purpose, lol. So it goes. 😬 — Oscar (@orphieus) April 24, 2019

Pack It Up

me when the lights come up after #AvengersEndgame and there really are no post credit scenes pic.twitter.com/YLN1xfoYJT — Janie from the block 🏳️‍🌈 (@braniejyant) April 24, 2019

I Did It

Yall i waited for the post credit scene and… #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/1Won4bc7lo — ⭐ANGGE⭐ (@anggemaindz) April 24, 2019

A Trap?

Even if @Russo_Brothers Himself say there are no post credit scenes, I’m not outta my seat until the last line roll out on screen🤐



What if it’s a trap.. #ThingsMarvelFansAreUsedTo 😅😅 #AvengersEndGame — Mithun K Raman (@mithunraman) April 24, 2019

Awkward

everybody at the movie theater waiting for a post credit scene in #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/i2tfsq1kX5 — ale || -1 (@AVNGRSWINTER) April 24, 2019

Get Out While You Can

One more info about the #AvengersEndgame, there’s no post credit so just get out of the theater when the movie ended. — ♈️ (@RizkyPramustiko) April 24, 2019

Free to Leave

by the way not to #spoiler #AvengersEndgame but i can confirm there’s no post credit scene just in case any of yall wanna leave while the credits are rolling — panda saw endgame (@luthvers) April 24, 2019

Waiting a While

Me waiting for the post credit scene of #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/0usuDist6W — deibu (@knowdavee) April 24, 2019

Still Hopeful