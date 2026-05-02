7 Great Iron Man Villains the MCU Ignored

Even though Iron Man remains one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the franchise hasn’t always handled his supporting characters as well as they deserve. As 2008’s Iron Man marked the official beginning of the MCU, its eponymous hero’s place at the center of the franchise’s story seems especially fitting. One of the MCU’s biggest and most important heroes throughout the Infinity Saga, Iron Man’s role in the movies of the MCU didn’t end with his death in Avengers: Endgame. Iron Man’s legacy looms large over the MCU, but that isn’t to say that his tenure in the franchise was completely perfect.

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Iron Man’s MCU story saw him take on multiple villains, both in his solo movies and as a founding member of the Avengers. However, there are many great Iron Man villains from the comics that weren’t adapted, and may never get their chance at appearing in the MCU. Though the rumors that the franchise will resurrect and recast the hero make the following characters’ potential appearances more likely, the simple fact is that these excellent villains were ignored throughout Iron Man’s Infinity Saga story.

7) Madame Masque

Once one of Iron Man’s love interests in the comics, Madame Masque is also an underrated Marvel villain. While an iteration of the character appeared in the MCU TV show Agent Carter, she was never used as an Iron Man villain, which completely ignored her potential. Madame Masque’s story is tragic and complex, and her distinctive design, combined with her range of abilities, makes her an especially promising character. Sadly, Iron Man’s MCU story didn’t involve Madame Masque, though perhaps she could still make an appearance in the franchise’s future.

6) The Guardsmen

Though the Guardsmen have appeared as antagonists for several Marvel heroes, they began life as a single character, who was Tony Stark’s friend and protege before being corrupted by a malfunctioning Stark suit. Since then, the Guardsmen have grown into a team of villains who are often in the employ of Justin Hammer, making MCU arrival possible in the hotly anticipated Armor Wars project. However, the story of the first Guardsman and the team that later began to use the name was ignored and wasted throughout Iron Man’s first stint in the MCU.

5) Arno Stark

Arno Stark’s is one of Marvel’s most confusing origin stories, but that doesn’t stop him from being a great character. Different iterations of Arno have depicted him as both Tony Stark’s brother and cousin, with different timelines featuring variants of the character known as Iron Man 2020. As something of a dark reflection of Tony Stark, Iron Man 2020’s cinematic potential seems clear, but the MCU has pointedly ignored chances to introduce the character as yet.

4) Titanium Man

Titanium Man’s name might leave much to be desired, but he’s actually one of the most powerful Iron Man villains from the comics. Introduced as the Soviet Union’s own version of Iron Man, Titanium Man’s origins connected him to Black Widow, which seems to be a perfect way to introduce him into the MCU. Unfortunately, the MCU ignored its chance to do so, and with both Iron Man and Black Widow now dead within the franchise, Titanium Man doesn’t seem likely to make his debut any time soon.

3) Crimson Dynamo

The Crimson Dynamo was one of the first supervillains that Iron Man fought in the comics, but the MCU wasted its best opportunity to introduce him into the live-action franchise. The first and best-known character to use the Crimson Dynamo armor was Anton Vanko, who was featured in the MCU, albeit only briefly. His only real MCU contribution was to prompt his son’s quest for revenge, meaning that the franchise completely ignored its chance to establish the Crimson Dynamo within its live-action canon.

2) Dreadknight

In fairness, the main reason the MCU ignored the villain Dreadknight appears to be timing. Admittedly, the character’s backstory, which connects him primarily to Doctor Doom, wouldn’t have been possible in the Infinity Saga, with Doom’s arrival seemingly coming too late for him to serve as a true Iron Man villain in the MCU. It’s a shame, because Dreadknight’s design is eye-catching, and he could have facilitated a crossover between Iron Man and Black Knight, had the timing been a little more fortuitous.

1) Korvac

Korvac is one of the most powerful Avengers villains not yet in Marvel movies, and it seems a waste of a great antagonist. While he’s not specifically an Iron Man villain, he has faced off against Tony Stark many times in the comics, and an adaptation could have made for an excellent Iron Man movie in the MCU. Sadly, the franchise ignored early chances to adapt the character, and now we may never see Iron Man and Korvac battle it out on the big screen.

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