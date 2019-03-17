‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Fixes the Poster for Danai Gurira

Last week, Marvel Studios released the official poster for Avengers: Endgame. The stunning poster features all of the major surviving heroes from Infinity War plus Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, a powerful representation of the sheer heroic force trying to right the universe after the Snap. However, the first pass at the poster had a glaring error: Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye, was left off the list of stars billed at the top. While Marvel Studios quickly fixed the massive mistake, for some fans that hasn’t quite been enough — and one fan has taken creative measures to give Gurira the billing she deserves.

Over on Reddit’s Marvel Studios subreddit community, user rogers991 shared a creatively photoshopped version of the official Endgame poster which replaces every hero pictured with Gurira’s Okoye. Well, almost every hero. Rocket gets to stay his snarky, raccoon-like self, a detail that makes the poster even more perfectly fitting. You can check it out below.

While the poster — and we mean the original one, though we accept this fan-made work of art as well — confirms that Okoye will officially be in Endgame in some capacity, we haven’t seen her in the film’s trailers or teasers. Instead, the focus of those has been on the original six Avengers along with a handful of other characters such as Ant-Man, Rocket, and War Machine. Carol Danvers finally made her debut in this most recent trailer, something that makes sense now that her solo film is out in theaters (and currently topping the box office for the second week in a row.)

But it’s not just teasers and trailers that have been lacking Okoye. She’s also been missing from promotional photos and toy packaging. This poster (the real one, not the fan edit) and her appearance on it is our first real, solid hint that the loyal Wakandan general could have a major role in the film. It’s something that’s pretty exciting since fans saw Black Panther/T’Challa turn to dust in Infinity War and Shuri’s status remains unknown. Okoye being there means Wakanda will definitely be represented in some fashion.

What do you think about this amazing Okoye-centered Avengers: Endgame poster edit? What role do you think she will play in the film? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.