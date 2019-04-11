‘Avengers: Endgame’ Producer Teases the MCU’s Diverse Future

No one is sure what the future has in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame, due in theaters in just a few short weeks. Well, no one knows except for the masterminds at Marvel Studios. And Endgame producer Trinh Tran is teasing some exciting details.

Much like Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Tran was cagey when referring to the future of the MCU and the post-Endgame landscape for fear of spoiling the next epic crossover. But she did say that fans can expect a more diverse future, especially after the billion-dollar successes of Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think after you watch Avengers: Endgame, you’ll know sort of. You’ll get a sense of where that ends in a way, and what opportunities we have down the line,” Tran told Screen Rant. “All I can say is we have a ton of characters we haven’t explored, and I’d love to do them all. Especially given that with Captain Marvel’s success and the diversity that she brings with the female representation, and with Black Panther and that diversity, it would be great to get more of that out there. Because we have a lot of diverse characters in Marvel.”

Marvel’s parent company Disney just took control of popular franchises like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, but they’re still looking toward other characters that were in their catalogue before the Fox deal was finalized.

Next on the docket, even if they won’t yet admit it, is Chloe Zhao’s blockbuster debut with The Eternals, which will introduce an obscure set of characters created by Marvel legend Jack Kirby. That movie is rumored to include a gay character as the lead, which many are thinking will be Hercules.

After that, Marvel Studios will show the debut of the Master of Kung Fu, with Shang Chi receiving his own film. With all of these characters coming to the forefront, fans can look forward to a diverse future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course we’ll have a clearer picture after Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!