‘Avengers: Endgame’ Promo Art Reveals New Looks for Captain Marvel, Ronin, Thanos, and More

Marvel fans are hungry for anything new and official from Avengers: Endgame, and today we have the gift of what appears to be new promo images featuring some of the most highly anticipated characters appearing in the movie. The designs look to be from a new clothing line that will debut ahead of the movie’s release. Thanks to a T-shirt store, we’ve got our first look at them here.

So, scroll below if you want some new looks at Captain Marvel, Thanos, Jeremy Renner’s Ronin, and more!

Iron Man

This Iron Man poster is kind of ominous, and given where we saw Tony Stark in the trailer it’s safe to say that he’s one character who could definitely meet his end.

Captain America

This poster for the other big candidate likely to bite it is similarly ominous — especially in its reverence for Cap’s classic WWII outfit. Could the Super Soldier indeed end up in his original era as some theories suggest?

Thor

Keeping with the same ominous theme, this Thor image takes things back to the first teaser poster for his first film, albeit with the modern haircut, suggesting a full circle return that could signal a bold new era of the MCU.

Black Widow

This image is only going to fuel speculation about Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow hairdo, and what the alternation between short blond, long blond, and red could mean for the movie.

Hawkeye

Could Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton make a return from the darkness of Ronin, to the sharp sights of Hawkeye during Endgame? This image makes it looks like the original Avengers reunion could bring out the best in the respective team members.

Hulk

In terms of Hulk, “bringing out the best” could mean the most balanced blending of Hulk and Banner that we’ve seen yet, as suggested by the Jade Giant wearing a very high-tech new suit in promo art.

Captain Marvel

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers looks every bit the MCU superhero in this promo poster. And she also looks ready to knuckle up and possibly save the entire MCU!

Ant-Man

This poster has the perspective of making Ant-Man unusually larger than life, which could be appropriate given the rumors of the big role the little guy has to play in Avengers: Endgame.

Rocket

The last Guardian is ready to go to war to bring back his misfit intergalactic family. Can’t wait to see what kind of new devices of destruction he cooks up.

Nebula

Rocket may not be totally alone, as Nebula is still around. Though this poster with her back turned and a knife in hand suggests she will not be so much a hero as a dangerous wild card in this cosmic chess game.

Thanos

The mighty titan himself, back sporting his conqueror’s armor. If the Infinity Gauntlet isn’t the weapon it once was, he may need the extra security against the MCU heroes.

The Infinity Gauntlet

This piece is great as it presents the Infinity Gauntlet without confirming who is wearing it. Really gets the mind wondering, doesn’t it?

The Originals

This piece seemingly confirms that, as expected, Avengers: Endgame will hinge on the original team reforming their bond, and helping re-center one another after so many traumas, changes, and hardships along the way. In doing so, we’ll get the classic heroes we know and love — and apparently (judging from the character logos) a lot of merch to go with each of them.

Full Ronin Costume

Here’s our best look yet at Jeremy Renner’s Ronin. What do you think?

The Next Avenger

Guess this kind of answers what Captain Marvel’s MCU status will be after Avengers: Endgame, huh?

