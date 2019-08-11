Stan Lee’s Cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet Foreshadowed a Major Avengers: Endgame Scene

Stan Lee is known to moviegoers for his cameo appearances in the Marvel Studios films. He also has a few other cameo appearances under his belt. One of those is in Disney Animation’s 2018 film Ralph Breaks the Internet. Looking back, Lee’s cameo in the Wreck-it Ralph sequel may have foreshadowed a major plot point in Avengers: Endgame.

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, Venellope bumps into Lee. During the scene, Lee is speaking to Iron Man. In the background, a sign shows the number “3000.” In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark and Pepper Potts have a daughter, Morgan, during the five years after Thanos’s snap. During a poignant scene, Morgan tells her father that she loves him 3000. Following Iron Man’s death, the phrase became a codeword between Marvel fans and creators to express appreciation and fondness.

Did the Ralph Breaks the Internet creators known about the Endgame scene when they crafted this cameo? Or is it pure coincidence? Take a look below and judge for yourself.

Stan Lee makes a posthumous cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet alongside Iron Man with the number ‘3000’ in the background. A possible reference to the “I love you 3000” line in Avengers Endgame which would be released 5 months later. pic.twitter.com/plzQ3fjl2g — Movie Details (@moviedetail) August 9, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, having surpassed Avatar. The film’s box office gross stands at $2.79 billion.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame opened with the first $1 billion global debut in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.

What do you think of Stan Lee‘s Ralph Breaks the Internet cameo? Let us know in the comments. Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters. It is also now available on Digital and comes to Blu-ray on August 13th.

