Jeremy Renner Expresses His ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Reaction in a Touching Photograph

The first reactions for Avengers: Endgame are now out, but mores so than what fans and critics are saying is what the Avengers themselves have say after finally getting to see Endgame at its world premiere. A lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are already sharing their opinion in words – but for Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner, words simply aren’t enough.

In order to convey how he feels about Avengers: Endgame, Renner took to Instagram to let one picture serve as his 1,000-word review:

“renner4real – Wow… words will only betray my feelings for this movie … this picture from last night represents … love … pride of my family, my friends, and crazy for my avenger family @avengers @marvel @therussobrothers thank you all #fansrock #endgame #premiere“

Those who know Renner, know that the Hawkeye actor is rarely this intimate or vulnerable in his social media posts. Renner usually uses his Instagram to highlight the glamorous side of acting and promoting his films, but this occasion called for more emotion. The woman in the picture is Valerie Cearley, Renner’s mother, who has accompanied him to more than a few premieres, Oscars ceremonies, and other big Hollywood events over the years of his growing career. We didn’t spot Valerie at the Avengers: Endgame premiere alongside her son, so the photo really is more of a metaphoric ode to emotion that Avengers: Endgame will inspire.

Renner isn’t the only one to come away from Avengers: Endgame feeling some serious emotion: Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had to say after seeing the film:

“#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing… While watching #AvengersEndgame, I laughed so loud, I clapped with so much force, and I cried so hard. The movie exceeds every expectation and is the perfect culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe… I just can’t remember a cinematic experience like the one I just had with #AvengersEndgame. Simply blown away. I feel like that movie was made for every Marvel fan, everywhere… Avoid spoilers at all costs. Experience #AvengersEndgame as clean as you can. It’s so one of a kind, don’t ruin it for yourself or others.”

