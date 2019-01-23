‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Possibility Of Red Hulk Or Professor Hulk

Fans were sitting on the edge of their seats all throughout Avengers: Infinity War waiting for the Incredible Hulk to bust out of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and save the day. Two-and-a-half hours later, moviegoers were disappointed the green gamma-infused giant never made an appearance.

According to one recent fan theory, Avengers: Endgame could totally make up for the lack of Hulk in Infinity War in the form of introducing either Professor Hulk or the fan-favorite Red Hulk version of the character. Using Hulk’s vision in Avengers: Infinity War as the basis for the theory, /u/Mr_Leeman thinks that Banner could debut either of the characters in the upcoming mega-blockbuster from Marvel Studios.

First and foremost, the theorist calls all the way back to Iron Man 3 when Extremis was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it’s not entirely comic-accurate — in fact, it’ll probably upset fans if introduced this way — the theory states that to get the Hulk to come out again, they might inject Banner with the super soldier serum knockoff.

In a chain reaction of events, not only would Extremis cause Hulk to emerge once and for all, he’d show up as the red-skinned version of the character. Of course, this is a massive change from comics lore as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross — played by William Hurt in the MCU — has typically served as the character.

The Professor Hulk scenario, on the other hand, is a much more likely scenario — if not confirmed to take place in the movie already. For all you Hulk heads out there, you’ll know that at one point in the Marvel Comics mythos, Banner and Hulk merged their consciousness and created Professor Hulk — the big green giant but with the brains and where with all of Bruce Banner. You know, the guy with seven PhDs.

Thanks toy leaks, general speculation, and the like, it’s been long-assumed Professor Hulk would end up making his MCU debut in Endgame. Should it be the end of the road for some of these characters, namely Bruce Banner, a Professor Hulk introduction would certainly prove for a fitting end to an illustrious time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios releases this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.