Avengers: Endgame Included a Specific Moment to Remind Viewers That Frigga Has Magical Powers

As the culmination of over 20 movies throughout the last decade, Avengers: Endgame served as the epic ending of the first major storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And given the nature of the time-traveling plot, they had to cover a lot of ground in reintroducing people to some of the older films in the franchise.

One of those scenes might have been confusing to others who weren’t as well-versed with Marvel Studios‘ output, but the creators made use of common tricks in order to establish some key character facts that might have otherwise gone missed. Like in the case of Thor’s mother Frigga during the events of Thor: The Dark World, when she magically appeared behind her son from the future while he was trying to hide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely on the commentary track for Avengers: Endgame, revealing why that scene was important in reestablishing Rene Russo‘s return to the MCU.

“I remember you specifically doing this little move here, where she jumps the frame or something? What is this?” McFeely asked.

“Well she is a magical character,” Markus replied, and Anthony Russo added. “It was to re-remind people that she has powers.”

“I don’t even know how you do it,” said McFeely.

“Well, yeah, she gets there faster than a human would,” Markus explained.

The creative team from the film agrees that the events of Thor: The Dark World are somewhat confusing, which helped inform the scene in which a drunken Odinson rambles his way through the events while attempting to explain what happens to his teammates in Avengers: Endgame.

“It was when hitting upon this idea that the second act would be going back to the movies of the MCU and seeing them from new points of view.” McFeely revealed. “The idea that we could sort of talk about them and sort of comment on them was kind of delightful… This is a good example, Thor: The Dark World has kind of a confusing backstory, that involves dark elves, and an every 5,000-year astronomical event.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD; the Blu-ray and DVD versions will be released on August 13th.