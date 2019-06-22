Avengers: Endgame Re-Release Theory Suggests Fox Characters Will Be Introduced in New Post-Credits Scene

In a clear attempt to dethrone Avatar from the peak of the highest-grossing movies chart, Avengers: Endgame is already being re-released in theaters next with some goodies attached to the tail end of it. While exact details have yet to surface, various reports have suggested in total, between six and seven minutes of extra footage will be tacked on to the end of the film, either during or after the credits. Rumored content includes a Stan Lee tribute, deleted scenes, and a “few surprises” according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

One of those surprises will likely be a more traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe post-credits scene, which has led fans to speculate and theorize around the clock since the re-release was first announced. One intriguing theory that’s gone viral online suggests the post-credits scene will finally introduce the Fantastic Four to the MCU. Shared by u/FiveFingeredKing, the theory is pretty simple.

They’ll take the metal clanging sounds heard during the initial credit sequence, which was supposed to represent Tony Stark building his Mark I armor during the events of Iron Man (2008), and turn it into a post-credits scene which will see a mysterious pair of hands hammering a mask. As it turns out, those hands would belong to none other than Victor Von Doom and just like that, Dr. Doom could be officially in the MCU.

Of course, they could film it with a stand-in so they wouldn’t need to cast Doom just quite yet, but even then, a surprise that big has pretty long odds to actually appearing on-screen just quite yet. Who are we to judge, though? If Marvel Studios is re-releasing the film to become the highest-grossing film of all time, they could have something incredibly special prepared to ensure fans come out in droves again for another viewing or two.

Avengers: Endgame and Dark Phoenix are both now showing ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. Captain Marvel is now available both digitally and on home media release wherever movies are sold.