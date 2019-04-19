‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Shares Adorable Throwback Photo with Tom Holland

Avengers: Endgame is only one week away from hitting theaters, which means the movie’s cast has been extra present on their social media accounts. From sharing photos and videos from the press tour to posting old throwback photos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe content has been taking over the Internet. Recently, Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) shared an older photo with Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), and it’s making fans yearn for the “simpler times” before Thanos.

“#tbt to simpler times… I love you kid…,” Downey Jr. wrote.

Holland even commented on the post with an adorable response.

“The love is real bossman,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, some excited to see the two actors together and others saddened by the reminder of Peter Parker’s death in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Thanks for hurting me,” @isabellajimene.zzz joked.

“I can’t get enough of you two,” @danibaby1994 replied.

“This is so wholesome I’m dying,” @sophie.seib added.

Currently, Holland is not a part of the Avengers: Endgame press tour as it’s unclear if he’ll be showing up in the new movie. However, the actor is listed on the Avengers: Endgame cast list on IMDb, so it’s possible everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero will be popping up in the film. If not, fans can still expect to see Holland on the big screen when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters in July.

In other exciting news, Downey Jr. and Holland will be teaming up once again for The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which is being released in theaters in 2020.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

