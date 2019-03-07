‘Avengers: Endgame’: Ronin Found Hidden in TV Spot

It’s been over a month since Marvel Studios released a Super Bowl ad for Avengers: Endgame, giveing fans plenty of time to pick apart the trailer. Now over a month from release, an interesting new tidbit has surfaced showing Clint Barton/Ronin (Jeremy Renner) tucked away in one of the cuts of footage.

The scene in question is the group shot of the Avengers walking through the Avengers facility as the sun begins to rise or set. Thanks to u/ForceGenius, the frame’s been brightened up and the person many fans thought to be Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in the back of the line turns out to be Ronin.

With the Ronin revelation, that poses another question. If the last person in the group is Clint Barton, then where is Bruce Banner? It’s apparent someone has been edited in front of Barton and War Machine (Don Cheadle), so Banner or Professor Hulk could be there. Or it could be a number of other heroes, like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), or a combination of all of the above.

After missing from the entirety of Avengers: Infinity War, Renner’s take on Hawkeye has been pushed pretty heavily in the little Avengers: Endgame marketing we’ve received so far. Not only was he seen in his full regalia in the initial teaser trailer released last December, but he also got a quick amount of screen time in the Super Bowl ad as he was staring something down while being enveloped in a mysterious red glow.

Avengers: Endgame flies in theaters April 26th. Captain Marvel is due out this Friday, March 8th while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters July 5th.

Who do you think is edited out of the space in front of Ronin and War Machine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

