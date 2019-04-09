Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Says ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Runtime is “Least Interesting” Thing About Movie

If you’re still obsessing about the runtime of Avengers: Endgame like the rest of the fandom, this might be good news for you. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the extended runtime of the next Avengers team-up is the least interesting thing of the film. Speaking with io9, Feige admitted he’s not sure why the film’s three-hour runtime has been discussed as much at is has been.

“I think it’s gotten more press than it should. I think running time is the least interesting thing about a movie,” the producer says. “If we’d announced that the movie was one hour and 50 minutes there probably would have been an equal amount of press and discussion.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feige continued the conversation by making sure to mention that’s it always been the creed of Marvel Studios to make the most interesting movie as possible, regardless of its final runtime. The studio executive even poked a bit of fun at the bathroom-missing reports from initial test screenings of the movie.

“What I’ve always said is a movie is as long as it should be,” Feige said. “And we are not fans of overindulging movies. We are not fans of laborious lengths for no reason. We are fans of movies that you wish didn’t end. Movies that you want to see again as soon as it’s over. And movies that you just don’t ever find a good time to run out to the bathroom. That’s when a movie’s working.”

“And if a movie doesn’t feel like that to us we continue to trim, we continue to shape, we continue to bring that time down. That happened to a certain extent on this movie. But we got to a point where it feels very exciting and goes by very quickly and in the end is the perfect length. And everybody that saw the movie felt the same way.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

Were you surprised they gave Endgame a three-hour runtime? Do you think it’s too long, too short, or just right? Let us know in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!