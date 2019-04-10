‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors “Never Say Never” When It Comes to Doing a DC Film

One of the biggest undertakings of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame is almost here bringing to a close the current chapter of that universe as we know it. For its directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, the film marks their fourth film within the MCU — films that have been some of the best-received of all of the Infinity Saga. However, while the brothers still have their eyes on future Marvel projects, fans can’t help but wonder if the directors would ever try their hand at the DC Extended Universe. The answer? Never say never.

Speaking with MTV News at CinemaCon earlier this week, Joe Russo said that while it’s not necessarily something being considered, it’s also one of those things that you can never rule out.

“I mean, our brains are so fogged at this point that I don’t know we can consider anything. But, you know, you never say, “never.”

The idea of a director going from the MCU to the DCEU isn’t unheard of. Joss Whedon, who helmed Marvel’s The Avengers back in 2012, later went on to pick up for Zack Snyder on Justice League after the director had to step away from the project due to a family tragedy. James Gunn will also be a director in both the Marvel and DC world, having been behind both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (as well as returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) while also working DC’s The Suicide Squad.

However, fans hoping to see the Russos bring their skills to the DCEU may not want to sit around and wait for it. There’s that whole “our brains are so fogged at this point” bit to their DC comment, but there’s also Joe’s hope to tackle another specific MCU project were it to be a reality.

“I keep saying Secret Wars, cause that was one of the first books that I really fell in love with as a kid, was Secret Wars,” Joe said. “This notion of like, you know, event storytelling, and I think that’s part of the reason that we gravitate so strongly towards these event films and these ensemble films. The notion that like you can contain so many different characters, and so many different points of view, and galvanize them around a story point is really compelling to us.”

What do you think? Would you like to see the Russo Brothers take on a DCEU film? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

