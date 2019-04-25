Samuel L. Jackson Popped Into Avengers: Endgame Screening With Fans in Italy

To celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame, the red carpet world premiere took place earlier this week, which was attended by many of the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One integral component of the MCU that was absent was Samuel L. Jackson, who first debuted as Nick Fury in 2008’s Iron Man. With dozens of the franchise’s stars attending the premiere, fans couldn’t help but wonder if his absence had anything to do with his appearance, or lack thereof, in Avengers: Endgame, though it was revealed that Jackson was in Italy during the premiere, instead opting to show up to a local public screening of the film.

“Cinema Ambasciatori thanks so much the warm welcome and for taking such good care of us at the [Avengers: Endgame screening],” Jackson shared with a photo of himself on Instagram. “Grazie Mille!!!”

One fan also shared a photo of the actor at the movie theater over on Reddit.

Jackson’s Fury was depicted as becoming a victim of Thanos’ fatal snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, with the actor regularly sharing that he wouldn’t be in Endgame. Jackson is confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, yet has remained adamant about denying if he appears in Endgame in any capacity.

The actor wasn’t the only one to miss the film’s world premiere, as his Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland was also unable to attend the red carpet event. After the premiere, Holland shared a video message with his fans revealing the reason for his absence.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted to do a little message and say sorry I wasn’t at the premiere last night,” Holland confessed. “I’m here in Alabama…no I’m not I’m in Atlanta shooting…what are we shooting, we’re shooting Chaos Walking, I’m a little tired. But I noticed on the red carpet there was a thing with a thank you cam, for all the fans, you are amazing fans, and so I wanted to do my own thank you cam and say thank you so much for allowing me to be part of this amazing journey. It’s really…you changed my life and I could’ve never imagined this would ever happen to me, so thank you so much, and I hope the premiere was as amazing as the last one. I’m sure it was amazing. The Russo Brothers, you’re amazing. I hope the film performs in every way possible, thank you everyone so much and go and see Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame land in theaters this weekend.

