‘Avengers: Endgame’ – Samuel L. Jackson Answers if He’s in the Movie

Samuel L. Jackson put some doubt into the hearts of Marvel fans regarding Nick Fury’s involvement in Avengers: Endgame when, earlier this year, he joked about not reading the script for the movie. At the world premiere of Captain Marvel this week, Jackson clarified his comments, once again restoring the hope that we will see former SHIELD director alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes once again.

While speaking to Metro on the red carpet of the premiere, Jackson was asked point blank about his statement, which suggested that he wouldn’t be in Avengers: Endgame. The actor quickly assured that he said no such thing, and he simply kept everything vague because he’s not allowed to reveal anything about Endgame.

“I didn’t hint any of that,” Jackson said. “I didn’t say anything. I just said ‘I don’t know.’ That’s the answer we’re instructed to give.”

The initial comments came during Jackson’s appearance on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast in January, when the subject of Marvel’s scripts came up.

“Not Avengers: Endgame, no. I generally read the scripts I’m in,” he joked. “I don’t just go to my part. “I used to. Or I’ll do it when somebody sends me a script and they say, ‘We want you to do a cameo here,’ I’ll go look for what that cameo is, and depending upon what that cameo is, it may entice me to go back and read what happened before and what happens after.”

So, even with these new comments, Jackson’s potential inclusion in Avengers: Endgame remains up in the air. However, he is most definitely going to pop up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which arrives in theaters a few months after the fourth Avengers flick.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.

