Avengers: Endgame Musical Score Released Online

Avengers: Endgame continues its massive box office tear and now, Marvel Studios has released the film’s musical score online. As with previous Avengers films, the movie was scored by the Oscar-nominated Alan Silvestri. In total, the score includes 35 tracks that appeared in the three-hour film. The score can be streamed in the player below.

The score can also be streamed through Amazon Music or if you’d prefer a physical copy of it, Amazon now has CDs available for purchase. As announced earlier in the week, the score will eventually find its way to a vinyl pressing thanks to the team at Mondo Tees.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Over the last 10 years, Marvel Studios has assembled such an incredible array of composers to craft new music for their ever-expanding universe of characters…some who’ve already had classic themes in past incarnations, and some who’ve never had a presence on the big screen,” Mo Shafeek, Mondo Music Record Label Manager, said in a statement. “We are honored to start our MCU soundtrack series with Ant-Man and The Wasp (one of our favorite superhero themes of the last few years for us was Christophe Beck’s earworm theme for Ant-Man) and cannot wait to see what comes next!”

Outside of Endgame, Silvestri has also scored Avengers: Infinity War (2018), The Avengers (2012), and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) for Marvel Studios. One of his Oscar nominations comes from his work on the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump (1994) while the other came for his work on “Believe” from The Polar Express.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home is the only other Marvel Studios film due out this year, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

What’s your favorite MCU musical score? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!