Avengers: Endgame Screenings Creating Massive Piles of Rubbish for Theaters

The blockbuster business of Avengers: Endgame is creating mounds of garbage for movie theaters.

Just worked from 3.15 PM to 5.45 AM, cleaning up after Avengers: Endgame screenings. This is what that looks like. Please, PLEASE take your rubbish with you when the movie’s over. pic.twitter.com/Bqi354fZzq — Autistic Wrestling Fan (@TBroomey) April 27, 2019

Thomas Broome-Jones, a movie theater employee, shared to Twitter a photo showing the aftermath of multiple Endgame screenings, along with a reminder to patrons advising them to clean up after themselves when exiting the theater.

This comes as some theaters have issued warnings advising moviegoers there are no mid-credits or post-credits scenes closing out the film in attempts to get audiences to quicker clear out, allowing theater staff ample time to clean and prepare theaters for following showings.

“I love Avengers: Endgame as a movie lover. I hate, hate, hate it as a movie theater manager,” wrote Michael Colpitts on Twitter.

“We just simply are not equipped to handle this kind of business, and it’s killing us. Not enough staff. Not enough registers. Not enough ovens. Not enough space for queues. It’s insane.”

I love Avengers: #Endgame as a movie lover. I hate, hate, hate it as a movie theater manager. We just simply are not equipped to handle this kind of business, and it’s killing us. Not enough staff. Not enough registers. Not enough ovens. Not enough space for queues. It’s insane. — Michael Colpitts (@Kolpitz) April 27, 2019

This kind of business is giving Endgame a likely shot at becoming profitable as early as Sunday.

The blockbuster has already amassed $643 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and could win an unprecedented $340m-plus domestic opening weekend and a potential $1.1 billion global debut when weekend totals are revealed.

Speculation is now growing Avengers: Endgame could be the heavyweight blockbuster to unseat James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time. That film, released in 2009 as a technological marvel and a game-changer for the premium 3D format, scored $2.78 billion worldwide.

