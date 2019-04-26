Movie Theater Pays Tribute to the Dusted at Avengers: Endgame Screenings

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has an incredibly devout fanbase that regularly dresses up like its many iconic characters to attend conventions around the world. Some of these fans also pull out all the stops on their cosplay just to attend local screenings of new chapters in the franchise. Movie theaters are also getting into the spirit by creating displays to pay tribute to the series’ accomplishments. Given the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, some movie theaters are offering fans a tragic reminder of the fate of many of our heroes, which can be seen in the photos of Avengers: Endgame screenings below.

#Endgame. Wow. Just… wow. Also, this was in the theater lobby tonight. I died. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EeOkSGC7SU — Collin Harvey ن 🦍 (@CelloC) April 26, 2019

The above viewer shared images of the display which is labeled with the various MCU heroes who fell victim to Thanos’ deadly snap in Infinity War, with each jar containing dust. To drive the point home, some of the jars had additional adornments, like Star-Lord’s headphones or Nick Fury’s eyepatch. The theater appears to be part of the Alamo Drafthouse chain, with other users on social media confirming other locations displayed similar decorations.

The release of Infinity War resulted in one of the most shocking endings of the year, as many Marvel fans weren’t prepared to see so many of their favorite characters, pun intended, bite the dust. Between the shock factor and the visual representation of the deaths, characters turning to dust became a viral trend.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expanded on the decision to utilize the dusting effect.

“Dan DeLeeuw, our visual effects supervisor, and our visual effects team, came up with the ash effect,” Feige detailed to Empire. “We didn’t want people to simply disappear, and people think that they teleported somewhere. It needed to seem much more permanent than that.”

The visual impact of the sequence was surely effective, leaving fans to concoct countless theories about how the events of that film could potentially be reversed or how seemingly dusted characters could come back to life.

With Avengers: Endgame now in theaters, fans have finally been given these answers.

