Avengers: Endgame Script Reveals Funny Deleted Lines Between Thor and Rocket

Avengers: Endgame went through constant changes while it was being made. The movie was filmed right on the back of Avengers: Infinity War before it, pulling together characters from every pocket of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Two of those characters were Thor and Rocket Raccoon. Together, the two had to journey back in time and visit Asgard, where things did not go as smoothly as planned at first when Thor saw his mother and ex-girlfriend. As it turns out, some extra funny banter between the two characters was clipped from the script of the film, as revealed in the now-available full Avengers: Endgame script.

After Thor changes his mind about being able to approach Jane or his mother, he goes missing from Rocket’s line of sight. Rocket is tired of having to carry Thor through this emotional breakdown while such an important mission is at hand. In the script, Rocket was going to say, “I can kill him, saw the Elves did it.”

Ultimately, the line was cut, and it’s unclear whether or not it even made it to Bradley Cooper’s recording booth. Check out the pages from Avengers: Endgame‘s script with the deleted line of dialogue in the photo posted to Reddit below…

This small change is one of many changes that the last two Avengers movies went through. For example, the writers have told ComicBook.com of several other instances of changes which fans probably would have enjoyed seeing but the already-crowded film could not fit. One such scenario replaced Hulk’s warning message through the ceiling of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Santorum with Richard Rider’s Nova similar to the vein of the Avengers vs. X-Men comic‘s opening for the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. Another scenario saw War Machine being the Vice President of the United Stated.

Avengers: Endgame is available now on blu-ray, digital downloads, and for streaming on the Disney+ app.