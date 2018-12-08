Sebastian Stan Didn’t Know ‘Avengers 4’ Title Was “Endgame” Because He Had Nothing to Do with It

Bucky Barnes star Sebastian Stan says he wasn’t aware the Avengers: Infinity War sequel was titled Avengers: Endgame because he “didn’t know anything about Avengers 4.”

“Yeah, because I didn’t have anything to do with it,” Stan said at Brazil’s CCXP Saturday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asked to clarify — if he had nothing to do with it or he didn’t know — Stan answered, “We didn’t know, but also the last thing I filmed was in 2017, which was earlier 2017, so that was a long time ago.”

“So I haven’t been part of anything that’s been recently happening, but I’m excited to see it,” Stan explained.

“When I saw the last film, I hadn’t read the script, and I didn’t know what was going to happen, so I was actually watching it for the first time. So it’s nice now that I can be part of the audience and enjoy it that way.”

Stan inadvertently let slip some Avengers: Endgame details during an appearance at ACE Comic Con in April, where Stan remarked he shot an important scene for an Avengers movie and “everybody was there,” including the since-dusted Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Because those three heroes were wiped out by Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap — Fury in Infinity War and Pym and Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp — Stan confirmed expectations the snapped heroes would be revived and participate in at least one major crossover scene.

The Captain America trilogy star later downplayed the spoiler to ET just prior to Infinity War‘s debut, where he said, “I don’t think I revealed anything crazy. Like, everyone’s gonna be in this movie.”

“Nobody crazy, that I mentioned, would not be in this film,” Stan remarked. “Michael Douglas could come in and pour a tea for one scene, for all you know.”

Stan then confirmed Douglas is in the movie, or “at least the movie I was in. It might not be in [Infinity War], but it might be in the other one.”

Douglas, whose genius Pym is a renowned expert on the elusive Quantum Realm, said afterwards during a visit to On Air with Ryan Seacrest the Quantum Realm is “the key” to Avengers: Endgame and beyond, playing an important role “in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently explained they conceal secrets from even their stars, when possible, to ease pressure the cast may feel when it comes to inadvertent spoilers.

“We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less,” Anthony Russo said.

“It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.