Friend Of U.S. Soldier Asks For ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Showing At Afghanistan U.S. Army Base

A recent social media post petitioning Marvel Studios to screen Avengers: Endgame for troops overseas is gaining momentum on social media, almost on the verge of going viral. Sioux Falls, South Dakota resident Will Hannemann released a post on behalf of his friend Luke Meyers, a member of the United States Army.

In his postHannemann explains how Meyers has yet to miss the opening weekend of any single movie in the 10-plus year existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Meyers has been shipped overseas, he’ll be unable to catch Avengers: Endgame as it opens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Luke Meyers is a graduate of West Point and he is now stationed in Afghanistan,” Hannemann tweeted. “He is a real life Captain America and together we have gone to the majority of Marvel Studios premieres. The problem here is that he doesn’t get back till [sic] July.”

“He will miss the premiere of the one movie that the MCU has been moving towards since he started going back in 7th grade,” he continued. “Please if you know anyone at Marvel share this with them. He is already sacrificing so much.”

Hannemann then went on to tag some of the MCU’s biggest stars including Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. as well as Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. If you’re on Twitter, the two will probably be thankful if you took the moment to retweet the message or attempt to reach out to your favorite MCU star in hopes they’ll see.

Though the Russo Brothers are only under contract with Marvel Studios through Endgame, the brothers said they’d come back and work for Marvel Studios should the timing be right.

“We love Marvel, we’ve had an incredible experience with them,” Joe Russo said. “It’s why we’ve made four movies in six years with them. They’re like family to us. I think they do a great job of separating “church and state,” where we’re focused on the projects we’re focused on, and someone else will focus on those other projects. We’d work with them in any capacity moving forward, and we value as much as anything in our work life the quality of the people we’re around and quality of the life that we have when we’re working with those people, and that’s A++ when you’re working with Marvel.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.