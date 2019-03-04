These ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Posters Will Haunt You For Life

In the teaser and Super Bowl ad we’ve seen for Avengers: Endgame, one thing is certain — the world is looking pretty grim in a world after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Playing into the dark vibes from the small amount of the movie’s marketing, fan art extraordinaire @erathrim20 has come up a series of fan posters with the skulls of the Avengers being crushed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his Infinity Gauntlet.

The heroes in the series of posters include Iron Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, Thor, War Machine, and Star-Lord. While a lot of fans might find the posters disturbing, they certainly do play into the rough road ahead for the good guys.

While fans know the fourth Avengers flick is titled Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke with Collider on why the production house thought the title was a spoiler.

“Well, I think I’d said that it all had gotten blown out of proportion to some extent. But it was a spoiler, because if you knew before Infinity War came out that the next movie was called Endgame, then you know that there wasn’t an ending to Infinity War. But that had been the title of the movie from the moment we conceived of doing the two films. In large part, because…it’s seeded right there. I mean, it’s seeded in Ultron.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

