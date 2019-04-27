Marvel Fans Are Thanking the Avengers on Social Media Through #ThankYouAvengers

The past decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe effectively concluded this weekend with the release of Avengers: Endgame in theaters. Quibble all you want about the value of these movies in terms of the film canon, the actual mechanics of building to a conclusion after 21 films is still noting less than an achievement. For fans of the franchise, it’s a milestone, and they’ve taken to social media — especially Twitter — to say #ThankYouAvengers.

The responses range wildly, but the vast majority of immensely positive and emotional. Some folks have been waiting for this kind of thing since the first Iron Man while others fell in love with the team-up aspect of the films starting with 2012’s The Avengers. Regardless, there’s a since of finality to things now that Endgame is here, and it’s got folks feeling all sorts of ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see how folks are responding — be warned, however, there may be spoilers below.

Avengers: Endgame serves as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, which began with 2008’s Iron Man, which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. This section of the MCU has recently been dubbed the Infinity Saga, which makes sense as it largely concerns the Infinity Stones and the acquisition of them by the Mad Titan, Thanos, as portrayed by Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release on July 4th. Everything beyond that is still in limbo.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie, and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Thank you for giving us the strength to make our dreams come true

Thank u for bringing us joy and tears You have inspired us, taught us love and friendship taught us that we should never give up, that we can be whoever we want to be Thank u for giving us the strength to make our dreams come true, to believe in ourselves. #ThankYouAvengers — Elise 🍁 (@LoveStayne) April 27, 2019

You helped make me, me!

Thank you making my childhood the happiest it could be. You helped make me, me! To some people these are just movies, but not to us. I’ll never forget all of the lessons you’ve taught me on this incredible 11 year journey we’ve been on. Once again, thank you 💗#ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/9L4qqlSdDv — Jay ♡ || SEEING ENDGAME TODAY! (@_bluebirdjay_) April 27, 2019

You’ll always be a part of my life

Thank you Chris for being the best version of Captain America ❤️

You’ll always be a part of my life (and arm 😉) #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/HcTK7fvclf — Sanne Juul Bjørnø (@SanneJuulB) April 27, 2019

A blessing beyond belief

bursting with emotion and gratitude. thank you to the original cast for helping create a world and such wonderful characters that shaped a whole generation of teens and young adults. to have experienced this era of cinema has been a blessing beyond belief. #ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/6qHRzNxRod — anaiis🍦 (@anaiismlopez) April 27, 2019

The best decisions

Been seeing #ThankYouAvengers trending so I’m gonna say real quick that I haven’t been a Marvel fan for long, but I think becoming one was one of the best decisions I’ve made. And as a person who’s often alone, these characters help me feel like I’m not. Thank you, Marvel — Lily 🦋🖖🏼 (@__LilyM) April 27, 2019

I’ve loved every single moment

Just watched Endgame and the only thing I’ll say is #ThankYouAvengers you have made these past years the best, I’ve loved every single moment and it will forever be the best Marvel franchise for a whole generation… Thank you Avengers ♥️ — Grace W (@GWStudios34) April 27, 2019

#ThankYouAvengers