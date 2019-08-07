Avengers: Endgame Writer Explains Importance of Spider-Man Hugging Iron Man

Avengers: Endgame may have come out months ago, but the flick is still the talk of the fandom. When it comes to Marvel Studios, its latest Avengers venture is said to be a masterful film by many, and fans are always down to learn more about its inner workings. And thanks to a recent commentary, fans just learned an important tidbit about Spider-Man‘s reunion with Iron Man.

And yes, the hug the two shared was a long one coming.

Recently, Avengers: Endgame went live on Digital HD, and the release came complete with a special commentary. The audio features notes from directors Joe and Anthony Russo, but it was co-writer Stephen McFeely who revealed the big Spider-Man fact.

“Yeah, this gets a big moment of cheer,” McFeely said about Spider-Man getting a hug from Iron Man.

“There’s so much going on here. He gets back the kid that he lost. He never hugged that kid before. There’s actually a great joke in the beginning of Spider-Man [about it].”

As fans can see, Spider-Man did get that hug he has always wanted whether he knew it or not. While Peter may not have overtly told anyone how Tony mentored him, it was easy to see for fans. Not only did Iron Man act as inspiration for Spider-Man, but Peter learned plenty from Tony as a person. Even though the pair aren’t together for long before Tony gives his life to stop Thanos, it is long enough to leave an impression on Peter, and this hug is one he will cherish for decades to come.

