Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Was Excited to Go to What He Thought Was Avengers: Endgame Wedding

The events of Avengers: Endgame offered audiences a number of emotional moments, some of which being exciting while others being more somber. With the film being highly anticipated, directors Joe and Anthony Russo went to great lengths to keep the events of the film secret from fans, requiring them to mislead the film’s stars so they wouldn’t accidentally reveal spoilers before its release. In the case of Tom Holland, the filmmakers told him a funeral scene was actually a wedding, with the actor expressing his excitement at the notion of a wedding being depicted in the film as opposed to the more depressing sequence.

“This is how bad it is for me, I was told it was a wedding,” Holland revealed to Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I showed up to ‘the wedding,’ and I was like, ‘Where’s Robert?’”

He added, “I thought it was a wedding, I was so excited.”

The actor appeared on the episode alongside his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars, with Cobie Smulders detailing that the emotional scene was filmed before the release of Black Panther, with host Kimmel noting how difficult it must have been to keep various secrets due to forgetting what was filmed when.

Luckily, Holland wasn’t the only one who was misled about what was really being filmed, as Sebastian Stan made a similar reveal after Endgame‘s release.

“Not for this one, we didn’t,” Stan revealed on The Tonight Show about if the details of the narrative were revealed to the cast. “Everything I filmed, I found out on the day. You could kind of tell by my expression, I hide the confusion well under a Zoolander look. We didn’t know.”

He added, “I was told there was a wedding. A wedding that we were filming, and I was like, ‘Who’s getting married?’ But everyone was dressed very formal and I was looking around and two people weren’t there so I guess that was the bride and the groom. But that’s what it was. It was a wedding. You saw the movie, right? It was a wedding.”

The directors previously revealed that refusing to give all of the details of the film to the cast isn’t due to their lack of trust, but if the cast doesn’t know details, they couldn’t accidentally reveal them to anyone.

“Part of our motivation to do that is it just takes a lot of pressure off of people,” Anthony Russo shared with Rotten Tomatoes. “I mean, it is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk, because these movies are your whole life. It’s everything you’re doing all day long, the inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people just by saying, ‘Okay, the less you know, the less you have to mind yourself.’”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

