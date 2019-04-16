Massive ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Leak Has Marvel Fans Fleeing Social Media

It’s a sad fact that spoilers and social media go together like peanut butter and jelly. The instant someone finds out some big reveal about a film or television series, it’s broadcast to the world thanks to 280 short characters, YouTube, or pretty much any other digital way of spreading the word. Now, despite all of Marvel Studios’ best efforts, some massive spoilers for the hotly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame have begun to spread like wildfire across the internet — and Marvel fans are jumping the proverbial social media ship in response.

Now, we here at ComicBook.com aren’t going to share those spoilers. We’re actively avoiding them ourselves because, after all, we have been through 21 movies, more than a decade of time, and have had to wait what feels like a full lifetime packed into a year since Avengers: Infinity War to get to Endgame. We’re fans, too. We want to see how it all shakes out completely unspoiled. So, rest assured that this article is spoiler-free and perfectly balanced, as all things should be.

That said, we have to talk about the fans freaking out about this huge spoiler leak. It is reportedly so intense that for some people, taking the measures to mute every possible keyword that would possibly result in the leaks hitting their timeline and news feeds simply aren’t enough. After all, even if you do mute something it doesn’t mean someone won’t post a screen shot that gets around those muted keywords and then you’re spoiled. Too risky. For those fans, the safest course of action is to hop off Twitter and social media, after posting a warning to their fellow fans that there are huge spoilers afoot. Some appear to themselves have already indulged in the spoilers but are being courteous enough to warn the others.

Those fans who are going the extra mile to try to encourage others to avoid spoilers are very much doing what Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have asked fans to do when it comes to leaks about the film. Joe Russo told Box Office Pro that they encourage fans to go into the movie clean and to not spread spoilers themselves.

“At a certain point, I’m sure we’ll write another letter this year that asks everyone to stay off the internet,” Joe Russo told Box Office Pro. “I think this one has even more spoilers than the last one. This is a culture that wants everything now, and it’s getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you’ve been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you’re going to want to protect yourself. It’s best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I’m sure everything is going to hit the internet the moment the movie hits the screen.”

Read on for the warnings and reactions for fans avoiding those Avengers: Endgame spoilers and when you’re commenting on your own reaction to this massive leak, please be kind: make those comments spoiler free.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26.

