Josh Brolin Hilariously Responds to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ant-Man & Thanos Theory

The fan theories surrounding Avengers: Endgame have gone to some pretty weird places building up to the film’s release, and it looks like it’s even caught the attention of one of the movie’s stars.

Josh Brolin, who will reprise his role as Thanos in the film, recently took to Instagram to tease the “tension” around what Endgame is going to bring. Attached to the post was a video of Brolin pantsless on a toilet, appearing to flex his posterior, alongside the hashtag “#FlushAnAntMan”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve been in certain corners of the Internet recently, you probably know that Brolin is referencing a very specific Endgame meme that has recently resurfaced on the Internet. The theory, which began well before Infinity War, suggests that Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) could theoretically kill Thanos by essentially crawling up his butt in microscopic form, and then exploding him once he grows to a giant size.

Now that Ant-Man is confirmed to definitely be in Endgame, the “Thanus” theory has been interpreted in some pretty creative and bizarre ways. There’s even a petition that, at the time of this writing, has over 35,000 signatures. With all of that in mind, it both is and isn’t surprising that Brolin responded to the meme, much less in such a colorful way.

Regardless of the kinds of exercises Brolin might be doing before Endgame, it’s safe to say that he will pose a pretty big challenge for the Avengers who have survived the Snap.

“[The Infinity Stones have] been misused by people who didn’t understand their true power. And now that the real master of them, Thanos, has shown up we can see what they actually do,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in the book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “The problem is, as you can imagine, as you gain control over these things, your story just goes haywire because why are there ay stakes for the man who can control time, space, reality, your mind, your soul and power? He can reset as many times as it’ll take. So you have to build in a lot of bumps in the road or maybe keep one stone away from him for long enough in order for the thing to have any dramatic structure at all.”

What do you think of Josh Brolin’s response to the Avengers: Endgame “Thanus” theory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.