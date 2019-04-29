Pranksters Pay Tribute to Avengers: Endgame by Turning MIT’s Giant Dome into Captain America’s Shield

Now that Avengers: Endgame is in theaters, fans are celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its heroes in a pretty wide array of ways. And for some students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, that meant a very specific tribute.

A group of “hackers” recently transformed MIT’s iconic Great Dome into a tribute to Steve Rogers/Captain America, covering the top of the dome with a version of his shield. You can check out a video of the stunt in all of its glory above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stunt is far from the first prank that “hackers” have done on the Great Dome, with the structure previously being adorned with things like a Batman symbol, Harry Potter’s scar, and the Legends of Zelda triforce. Still, this recent stunt has gotten quite a lot of praise in recent days, with people applauding the fact that it was a relatively spoiler-free tribute to Endgame. The prank even earned some recognition from Captain America actor Chris Evans, who deemed the stunt “very cool” on Twitter.

As those who have seen Endgame know, the film takes Steve on a pretty epic personal journey of sorts, one that the film’s creative team have been sewing the seeds of since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“I think our great discovery with that character was how much inner dimension that character ultimately has,” co-director Anthony Russo explained earlier this month. “And I think that’s the journey that we went on with Chris Evans as our partner, and the writers, Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely as partners in terms of how we begin exploring Captain America starting with Winter Soldier. It was really important to us to find a way to involve them past that golden age character that First Avenger was very much about.

“We wanted to challenge that character in ways where we could really see his cracks and really find his vulnerability,” Russo continues. “And while, certainly, his superpowers, his moral fortitude and his ability to be very simple to his principles, dedicated to his principles, we wanted to find a way to get past that with the character [and] take that character into areas where he can’t find easy answers. So I think that was really what it was — the degree to which we could continue to explore this character’s very complex humanity and vulnerability, relatability to all of us. And I think that’s a great joy, and I think you will see that very, very much in Endgame as well.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.