Goose Gets an ‘Avengers: Endgame’ “Avenge the Fallen” Parody Poster

A huge batch of Avengers: Endgame character posters debuted today, hinting at the “perfectly balanced” world that has been established after Thanos’ Snap. And while a slew of characters were not represented in these character posters, some have taken the liberty to include one fan-favorite.

BossLogic recently shared his own take on Endgame‘s character posters, which show each character in stark profile with the words “Avenge the Fallen” overlayed. This poster features Goose, the scene-stealing Flerken from Captain Marvel, in black and white, insinuating that they did not survive The Snap.

Granted, Goose’s fate is currently ambiguous at this point, as the character largely isn’t accounted for beyond the events of Captain Marvel.

“Kind of hard to say,” Captain Marvel‘s Samuel L. Jackson said of Goose’s location in a recent interview. “He could be at Fury’s house somewhere. We haven’t seen him since [Captain Marvel], and there have been a lot of movies between that time and this one. So he could be at Fury’s house. He could be at Fury’s mum’s house.”

But subtle teases have already made some speculate that Goose could be the one to take down Thanos (Josh Brolin), considering how easily the Flerken was able to literally eat one of the Infinity Stones.

Whether or not Goose factors into Avengers: Endgame, the film is expected to feature a dramatic conclusion to the Avengers’ fight against Thanos.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.