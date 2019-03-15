‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Have Dubbed Clint Barton, Mohawkeye

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame dropped yesterday and there is a lot to unpack. From Captain Marvel’s first appearance to a cool set of new suits for the team, the Internet is abuzz with chatter about the new content. One detail in the latest footage that is garnering tons of attention is Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin (Jeremy Renner)’s new haircut. The mohawk look has received both positive and negative reviews from fans, but more importantly, it has led to a delightful new nickname: Mohawkeye.

Many folks on Twitter have tweeted about the name, and we cannot stop laughing.

“You just know Clint tried to get everyone to call it a ‘Mohawkeye’ and f*****’ no one went for it,” @NotLikeFreddy wrote.

“Mohawkeye will kill Thanos,” @_Colejackson_ shared.

“Everyone is wondering how/why Mohawkeye is maintaining his new hairstyle, but maybe some of his hair just didn’t survive the snap,” @TheRealRotimi joked.

“Avengers: ‘Hawkeye! You’re back!’ Clint: ‘No. Hawkeye is gone. I’m….. Mohawkeye’,” @_rallycap added.

While the hairstyle has sparked an amusing nickname, the overall reactions have been mixed. Some people love it and feel that Clint deserves to mix it up after the (probable) devastating loss of his family. Others think it’s a bit overdramatic.

Clint, who has changed his Avengers codename from Hawkeye to Ronin, was featured prominently in the trailer, with lots of love being shared over his reunion with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Renner hasn’t commented on the Internet’s reaction to his new ‘do, but he did post the new trailer and poster to his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Well here we go!!! @marvel #avengersendgame #avengers #🏹 A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Mar 14, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on Julty 5th.

