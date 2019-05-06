Cornerback Was Watching Avengers: Endgame When He Got His NFL Draft Call

With an ever-growing reign at the box office, it’s safe to say that quite a lot of people are checking out Avengers: Endgame in recent days. For newly-minted Baltimore Ravens player Iman Marshall, Endgame brought an interesting milestone along with it.

A press conference for Marshall has gone viral, in which he talks about getting signed as part of the NFL Draft. As he reveals, he actually was in the middle of watching Endgame when he received the life-changing call.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The crazy thing is, I wasn’t expecting anything.” Marshall explains. It just came out of the blue. I was watching Avengers and then I walked outside and I get the call from the coach.”

“I was watching Avengers and I got the call.” @iman_marshall8 😂 pic.twitter.com/RiLch9eIZ8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 3, 2019

While there’s no doubt that Marshall joining an NFL team is a massively-significant experience, some Marvel fans will probably argue that the events of Endgame may have been worth the brief snafu.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“It was the end of the story. It was very much in a vacuum,” co-director Joe Russo said in a different interview. “I was texting with a lot of the directors over the last few hours. It’s really an incredible experience to get to work with a collection of artists like we have over the last seven years where everyone really trusts each other and hands the baton off very selflessly to one another.”

“A lot of the actors are not opinionated about what we do,” he continued. “They like the fact that we are sort of in control of these stories and we are driving where they should go and we have a vision for where they should go and they trust in that.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!