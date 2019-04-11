Thanos Dances in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Weird Trailer

Now that Avengers: Endgame is only a few weeks away, more and more footage of the film is beginning to come to light. Which, of course, means the opportunity for even more bizarre parodies.

Aldo Jones recently shared his latest “Weird Trailer”, which adds a new twist on the latest teaser trailer for Endgame. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer runs the gambit from the amusing to the outright bizarre, with the reunion between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Steve Rogers) being mashed up with Aladdin, and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) introducing himself to Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) getting a Spider-Verse style twist.

While it’s safe to assume that Endgame isn’t going to get this bizarre, the anticipation surrounding the film – and what unexpected places it could go in – is definitely being felt.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

“We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours],” Joe Russo revealed in a recent interview. “This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film. Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.“

“My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate,” Russo continued. “When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

What do you think of this Endgame weird trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.