‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Confirms New Suits

Marvel Studios stealth-dropped the second trailer for Avengers: Endgame moments ago and as fate would have it, it seemingly confirmed the fact the Avengers will be getting a new set of matching suits.

As seen on numerous toy leaks, the Avengers have been donning a mysterious white and orange armor — something many fans have speculated is needed to either travel through time or the Quantum Realm.

In a quick series of shots at the end, the team is traveling through the Avengers compound in the new suits. That same shot also confirms that Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) return to Earth.

It’s a peculiar update, especially after Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously said the majority of toy leaks are fake.

“What’s interesting about toy leaks is that 99 percent of the time they’re not accurate. Because toys are, frankly, tailored to either old concepts or completely different concepts than what’s in the movie,” Joe Russo told Collider. “I laugh a lot when those toy leaks show up because I’m like, well, that’s great, because that’s a misdirect [laughs]. Because it has nothing to do with the film.”

In the same interview, Joe went on to credit the massive visual effects team at Marvel Studios for their ability to keep it a leak-free environment.

“Frankly, the very essential nature of the storytelling is contained within the brains and computers of all the great individuals working in all the effects houses on the movie,” Russo said. “That is with much more sensitive material, and the testament to that industry is there’s a code of ethics there, and a lot of sensitive information — at least on the four movies we’ve worked on — has passed through all these companies, and nothing has ever leaked.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now while Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

