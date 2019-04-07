New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters Give New Look at Hulk and More

Now that Avengers: Endgame is just a matter of weeks away, meaning that fans won’t have to wait too long to see the remaining heroes assemble. And if you’ve been waiting for a certain green guy to join in on the fun, the film’s latest promotional posters might be right up your alley.

Two new pieces of promotional art for Endgame have made their way online (via Comic Book Movie), which show a larger number of Marvel heroes who have survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Among them is Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who can be seen in his Hulk film.

The second piece of promotional art is also included, which sees the original six Avengers being joined by the other remaining heroes.

Granted, Hulk has appeared in some of Endgame‘s other banners and promotional material, but he has largely been missing from the film’s recent posters and trailers. Given what happened in Infinity War – where Banner wasn’t able to turn into Hulk being beaten by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the film’s opening scene – that does make sense.

“Here we see the beginnings of Bruce’s issues,” writer Christopher Markus said on the film’s commentary track.

“People speculated whether there was some fear on the Hulk’s part about having to face Thanos again but I think ultimately what it is is that he’s tired of playing hero to Bruce Banner,” co-director Joe Russo added.

That sort of duality between Hulk and Banner has certainly played into the MCU before, but is expected to play into Endgame into a similar way as it did with Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok.

“I wouldn’t call Ragnarok and the next Avengers movies an unofficial Hulk trilogy, but I would say that there is a character arc for Hulk within those three movies that, yes, track together by design.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained in 2017. “And I think it’s a testament to what Ruffalo has done to Bruce Banner and brought to this character.”

“Ruffalo is a master at not going deep and dark, but taking that inner pain and kind of trying to become zen about it.” Feige continued. “We saw that in Avengers 1, where Tony Stark is screwing around and poking him with something and saying, oh, careful, and he goes, ‘I can handle pointy things.’ He’s much more zen about it. His secret is he’s always angry. I think it’s just a much more charismatic and engaging way to see it. I’ve always wanted Hulk to talk more than he has and find the right circumstances, and finally we see that here.”

