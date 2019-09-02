Marvel Fan Imagines Captain Marvel in a Quantum Suit

After debuting in her billion-dollar solo film earlier this year, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) played an integral part in the events of Avengers: Endgame. Even then, her role in helping repair the galaxy in the aftermath of Thanos’ snap meant that she was largely missing from the film’s second act — but one fan created a pretty epic imagining of what that could look like. A fanart of Carol wearing one of the Avengers’ Quantum Realm suits recently made the rounds online, which you can check out below.

After her ’90s-set solo film, Carol was ultimately brought back to Earth thanks to a pager message from Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) shortly before he was “snapped”. After bringing Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) back to Earth, Carol helped the Avengers kill Thanos, and maintained a relationship with them throughout the film’s five-year time jump.

In 2023, Carol sported a new suit and shorter haircut and spent her time protecting the cosmos while the Avengers decided to travel back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones. She then showed up, and proceeded to kick a lot of butt, in the film’s third act.

“It’s bizarre,” Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely said in an interview earlier this year. “So we’re writing a character that needs to be a strong character in our movie knowing that, whoever she is, she’s 20 years removed from an entire movie that’s going to give you a really good sense of who she is. But, by the way, no one’s written that yet.” He shook his head, laughing in disbelief. “So all we can do is our best.”

“[We were] saying, ‘Does this seem like theoretically, it would ruin anything you might do?’” McFeely said. “And they said, ‘No.’ It was a lot of trust. And kudos to Brie for giving it a college try in the first place. It’s crazy.”

