Avengers: Endgame Star Jeremy Renner Honors Stan Lee With Touching Throwback Post

The release of Avengers: Endgame is making quite a lot of people reminisce about the Marvel Comics world, and it looks like franchise star Jeremy Renner is no exception. Renner recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself alongside Marvel icon Stan Lee, which you can check out below.

The video sees Renner and Lee posing alongside each other at an event, before culminating in the pair hugging.

It’s hard to deny how heartwarming the video is, as it showcases the impact that Lee had on the MCU beyond just his prolific cameos. In the years leading up to his passing last November, Lee cameoed in a wide range of Marvel-related movies and television shows, culminating in his final on-screen cameo in Endgame.

“This was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was always… Again, I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

While Lee passed before Endgame arrived in theaters, Renner and other cast members have been outspoken about Lee’s impact on the film.

“He’s going to be watching it, brother. He’s watching it,” Renner said in an interview earlier this year. “He’s in all of us. He’s going to be watching it.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.

