‘Daredevil’ Star Vincent D’Onofrio Publicly Calls Out Thanos

Avengers: Endgame is officially a few weeks away from debuting in theaters, meaning that fans will soon be reacquainted with the might of Thanos (Josh Brolin). But based off of a recent tweet, it sounds like Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio isn’t worried.

D’Onofrio was recently asked on Twitter if his character, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, was a victim of Thanos’ universe-altering Avengers: Infinity War snap. Based off of D’Onofrio’s headcanon, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as he claimed that “Thanos ain’t [nothing.]”

Granted, we might never know if Kingpin did survive Thanos‘ snap seeing as all of Marvel’s Netflix shows have officially been cancelled. While D’Onofrio has been among those who were unhappy with the cancellation, he’s since made peace with the decision.

“I don’t think anyone is at fault,” D’Onofrio recently tweeted. “Not Disney, Netflix, or Marvel. W/several companies merging, with all the new streaming venues these days. New rules apply( with content) & companies are still learning how2deal w/this new world. Do I hope [Daredevil] comes back? Yes for the fans&Fisk!”

So, while we probably won’t see Kingpin and Thanos cross paths in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon, the idea of that will surely delight fans of the franchise. In the meantime, it seems like the Mad Titan has other priorities now that he’s succeeded in gathering all of the Infinity Stones.

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” Brolin said in an interview late last year. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

