Avengers: Endgame Writers Explain Thor’s Transformative and Dramatic Arc

As one of the original Avengers, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has gone under just as much character development as anyone else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After his first two solo films fell flat, the character rebounded with Thor: Ragnarok and has massive roles in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Infinity War and Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely broke down the Asgardian’s transformation over the course of his last three movie appearances.

“He got re-toned by [director] Taika Waititi, [writer] Eric Pearson and Chris Hemsworth in “Thor: Ragnarok,” and that was a gift to us,” Markus explains. “But we also wanted to give him real obstacles and real consequences. All the things he lost in that movie, he takes it with such aplomb, but he’s really lost everything.”

“Basically from his first movie, he is headed for the throne. He has all this burden of purpose on him. And so his arc in all these movies is learning to let go of what people expect of him and embrace what he himself feels he is,” the writer continues. “It turns out Hemsworth is a really good actor. He’s not just gorgeous, he’s funny. It’s [been] such a great second half of the MCU for him. I’m really, really happy that that all came about.”

Endgame saw the character undergoing his biggest physical transformation yet as he put on some weight in the five-year time jump after relying on pizza and beer. With the character undergoing such a drastic transformation, the writing duo admitted they didn’t want to ditch the look before the final fight.

“It came up but we were really adamant about not doing that because I think that would treat it more like a joke,” McFeely said about potentially making Thor fit again. “And the idea is that this is who he is now and he’s still a hero. And when he calls down the lightning and gets both hammers, all it does is put a suit on him and twist his beard into a braid, it doesn’t magically take 200 pounds off.”

Markus echoed the sentiment, making sure to point out the heartbreaking conversation between Thor and his mother Frigga (Rene Russo).

“And I think what his mother tells him, ‘Don’t be who you’re supposed to be, be the best version of who you are,’ includes that,” McFeely said. “We didn’t want to treat the weight gain like the issue that he needed to get over. Like ‘Thor got fat and now he needs to go on a diet.’ No, he needs to feel OK about himself no matter who he is.”

