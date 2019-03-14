‘Avengers: Endgame’: What’s Tony’s “Big” Surprise?

Marvel fans were given an unexpected treat this morning with a brand new, full-length trailer for Avengers: Endgame. But the new look at the upcoming Marvel Studios movie raises a lot of questions about the next confrontation with the Mad Titan, as a few different heroes join the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. There might be another big surprise in store, as the Iron Man himself states early in the trailer.

Fans are speculating what it all could mean — watch the clip above and see for yourself, then make your own guess in the comments below.

In the trailer, Tony Stark is reflecting on his journey as a superhero, which also brings him to fall in love with Pepper Potts. But his monologue might tease something more:

“Gosh, it seems like a thousand years ago. I fought my way out of that cave, became Iron Man, realized I loved you. I know I said ‘no more surprises,’ but I was really hoping to pull off one last one,” says Stark.

It seems like this dialogue comes from Stark’s transmission intended for Pepper Potts, from when he is stranded on the Milano after the battle on Titan. While he and Nebula attempt to figure out a way to get back to Earth, he recorded this message to his fiancé, possibly teasing an ace up his sleeve.

Is Stark teasing another powerful suit of armor, or is he privy to something Doctor Strange had planned? Maybe he’s referencing the new suit of armor he made for Pepper, allowing her to become the superhero Rescue? Or maybe he’s just talking about a kick-ass engagement party featuring the best and brightest of the MCU in attendance.

There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Avengers: Endgame, especially Stark’s return to Earth alongside Nebula and whatever they have planned to right the wrongs inflicted by the Mad Titan.

We’ll find out what Iron Man has up his sleeve when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

