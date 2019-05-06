Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal New Stan Lee BTS Photo, Issue Revised Spoiler Warning

Today is the day that Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros officially designated for the ban on spoilers to be lifted. The Russo’s marked the occasion by revealing their own “Spoiler” from the film, in the form of a new photo of the late Stan Lee on set, filming his final Marvel Cinematic Universe movie cameo.

Check out that photo below, and marvel at how Lee’s appearance brings thing full circle:

If you didn’t catch Stan Lee’s Avengers: Endgame cameo, the Marvel Comics creator appears when Tony Stark and Steve Rogers travel back to 1970s SHIELD headquarters, in order to retrieve the Tesseract from SHIELD custody. Lee is dressed as an aging hippie driving with a female companion passed the military base where SHIELD is housed, screaming out “Make love, not war!” while throwing up a peace sign. It wasn’t Lee’s biggest or funniest cameo in the MCU, but it was a fitting swansong for the Marvel creator, with a message that he would’ve wholeheartedly supported. More than that: this BTS photo reveals just how much The Russos made Lee look like his 1970s self; seriously, take a look at old photographs of Lee and see for yourself. Endgame doesn’t just give the geek culture godfather a great final line, it also provides a final appearance that pays homage to him in some of his most vigorous and productive times.

In addition to giving fans a look at Stan Lee’s final time on a Marvel movie set, The Russos also issued this updated Avengers: Endgame spoiler warning:

The Russo Bros: “Just because the spoiler ban is lifting, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your fellow humans with respect and dignity during discourse. Or that you should run around intentionally trying to spoil the movie for people who haven’t seen it. Be courteous and give folks fair warning… #BeKindOutThere

#NuffSaid”.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

